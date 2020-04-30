Italy's GDP down 4.8% in first quarter (5)

Rome, April 30 - Italian GDP fell 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, ISTAT said Thursday. It fell 4.7% compared to the last quarter of last year, the statistics agency said. This was the largest fall since current statistical records began in 1995, ISTAT said. "There has been an exceptional contraction due to the coronavirus," it said. The 'acquired' GDP drop for the whole of 2020 is 4.9%, ISTAT said.