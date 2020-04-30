Calabria set for showdown with govt over reopening of bars (2)

Rome, April 30 - The central government is set to present an injunction after Calabria gave the all clear for bars and restaurants with tables outside to reopen, sources said Thursday after a cabinet meeting. The move is at odds with a premier's office decree to gradually relax the coronavirus lockdown, which states that bars and restaurants should not reopen until June, except for takeaway services. It also clashes with a previous decree that keeps the current lockdown measures in force until Monday. Regions with centre-right governors are pressing to have more autonomy in deciding how to scale down the lockdown. But Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Wednesday that regional governments must move in step with the central government in Rome on easing coronavirus lockdown measures or they will be cited for not complying. Boccia said he would send a citation if regional moves are not in line with the government's decree on reopening. "The regions must show the same unity as that requested from citizens," he said. He said the fewer infections there were, the more would be the reopenings, and vice versa.