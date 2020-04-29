Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 19:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

 
Bergamo
Bergamo area care home deaths up 1,322 since Jan (5)

Bergamo area care home deaths up 1,322 since Jan (5)

 
Modena
Italian town issues fines for giving to beggars

Italian town issues fines for giving to beggars

 
Rome
'Maturità' exams to start June 17 says Azzolina (4)

'Maturità' exams to start June 17 says Azzolina (4)

 
Rome
Regions must move in step with govt on phase 2 says Boccia (5)

Regions must move in step with govt on phase 2 says Boccia (5)

 
Rome
Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Crime down 66% in March says interior ministry (4)

Coronavirus: Crime down 66% in March says interior ministry (4)

 
Rome
3 mn more people moving in phase 2 says transport minister

3 mn more people moving in phase 2 says transport minister

 
Rome
Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

 
Rome
Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

 
Rome
Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

 

PHOTONEWS

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Silvio Baldini alla guida della Carrarese

Baldini sulla ruota del Bari: «Follia cancellare sette mesi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil raggiro
Monopoli, incassano 550 euro per vendita di cane inesistente: denunciati coppia di truffatori online di Napoli

Monopoli, incassano 550 euro per vendere cane inesistente: denunciati truffatori online di Napoli

 
Materafase 2
Matera, nei negozi solo con le mascherine

Matera, nei negozi solo con le mascherine

 
Foggiacontrolli
Riuniti Foggia, dispositivi di protezione «difettati» e ascensori non funzionanti: verifiche del Nas

Riuniti Foggia, dispositivi di protezione «difettati» e ascensori non funzionanti: verifiche del Nas

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, controlli Azienda sanitaria in 70% Rsa e centri riabilitazione

Potenza, controlli Azienda sanitaria in 70% Rsa e centri riabilitazione

 
TarantoLa decisione
Mittal Taranto, istituita task force per tutelare l'indotto

Mittal Taranto, istituita task force per tutelare l'indotto

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

 
Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

 
BatCULTURA
Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi e due decessi. Da domani regole meno rigide

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Coronavirus Puglia, tre decessi e 49 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, su un campione di 1838 test

Coronavirus Puglia, tre decessi e 49 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, su 1838 test. Lopalco: «Oscillazioni fisiologiche»

Rome

Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

Over 70,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy

Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

Rome, April 29 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 104,657 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 548 fewer than Tuesday. That compares to Tuesday's daily drop was 608 while Monday's fall was 290. The department said 27,682 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 323. Tuesday's rise was 382. It said 71,252 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, an increase of 2,311. Tuesday's rise was 2,317. The number of coronavirus intensive care patients continued to fall, dropping by 68 to 1,795. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the deceased, the currently infected and those who have recovered, is 203,591, up 2,086.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati