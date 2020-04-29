Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, controlli Azienda sanitaria in 70% Rsa e centri riabilitazione
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 104,657 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 548 fewer than Tuesday. That compares to Tuesday's daily drop was 608 while Monday's fall was 290. The department said 27,682 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 323. Tuesday's rise was 382. It said 71,252 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, an increase of 2,311. Tuesday's rise was 2,317. The number of coronavirus intensive care patients continued to fall, dropping by 68 to 1,795. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the deceased, the currently infected and those who have recovered, is 203,591, up 2,086.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su