Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

Rome, April 29 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 104,657 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 548 fewer than Tuesday. That compares to Tuesday's daily drop was 608 while Monday's fall was 290. The department said 27,682 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 323. Tuesday's rise was 382. It said 71,252 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, an increase of 2,311. Tuesday's rise was 2,317. The number of coronavirus intensive care patients continued to fall, dropping by 68 to 1,795. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the deceased, the currently infected and those who have recovered, is 203,591, up 2,086.