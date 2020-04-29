Bergamo area care home deaths up 1,322 since Jan (5)

Bergamo, April 29 - Bergamo area care home deaths have risen 1,322 to 1,998 in the January 1-April 28 period compared with the same period last year, prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota said amid a probe into the high number of care home deaths with the coronavirus on Wednesday. Bergamo is one of the Italian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. Rota said she herself was investigating 13 care homes for culpable epidemic and culpable manslaughter, with possible charges against person or persons unknown. It has emerged that only eight local care homes received COVID patients discharged from hospital. There are similar probes across Italy. Police raided home from northern to southern Italy earlier Wednesday.