'Maturità' exams to start June 17 says Azzolina (4)

Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - The 'maturità' school-leaving exams will start on June 17, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday. She said the oral exam, which will take place in schools, will be based on a topic agreed between students and teachers. Italy's schools are set to be closed until September, apart from for the maturità exams.
