Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 18:09

Rome

Regions must move in step with govt on phase 2 says Boccia (5)

Authorities that go it alone risk citations says minister

Regions must move in step with govt on phase 2 says Boccia (5)

Rome, April 29 - Regional government must move in step with the central government in Rome on easing coronavirus lockdown measures or they will be cited for not complying, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Wednesday. Boccia said he would send a citation if regional moves are not in line with the government's decree on reopening. "The regions must show the same unity as that requested from citizens," he said. He said the fewer infections there were, the more would be the reopenings, and vice versa.

