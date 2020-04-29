Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told the House Wednesday he hoped parliament would show "broad support" for the government's budget variation expected to take the deficit past 10% for the coronavirus crisis this year. "May the spirit of unity remain," he said. Gualtieri said there would be "ample dialogue" on the measures to be taken to overcome the crisis.
