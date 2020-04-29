Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 16:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Crime down 66% in March says interior ministry (4)

Coronavirus: Crime down 66% in March says interior ministry (4)

 
Rome
3 mn more people moving in phase 2 says transport minister

3 mn more people moving in phase 2 says transport minister

 
Rome
Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

 
Rome
Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

 
Rome
Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

 
Rome
Order of Malta chief dies (5)

Order of Malta chief dies (5)

 
Vatican City
Help jobless amid pandemic says pope (4)

Help jobless amid pandemic says pope (4)

 
Rome
Serie A resumption 'ever more unlikely' says Spadafora (3)

Serie A resumption 'ever more unlikely' says Spadafora (3)

 
Trento
Dangerous bear captured in northern Italy (5)

Dangerous bear captured in northern Italy (5)

 
Turin

Lavazza to open first coffee shop abroad, in China

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Silvio Baldini alla guida della Carrarese

Baldini sulla ruota del Bari: «Follia cancellare sette mesi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzafase 2
Potenza, cimiteri riaperti dal 4 maggio

Potenza, cimiteri riaperti dal 4 maggio

 
TarantoLa decisione
Mittal Taranto, istituita task force per tutelare l'indotto

Mittal Taranto, istituita task force per tutelare l'indotto

 
BariIl racconto
Bari, sopravvissuto al Coronavirus ringrazia gli «angeli» del Policlinico: «Evitiamo il contagio, rispettiamo le regole»

Bari, sopravvissuto al Coronavirus ringrazia gli «angeli» del Policlinico: «Evitiamo il contagio, rispettiamo le regole»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, comitato cittadini dona all'ospedale tre pompe di infusione

Lucera, comitato cittadini dona all'ospedale tre pompe di infusione

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

 
Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

 
MateraNEL MATERANO
L’offerta della cera a Pomarico

A Pomarico la festa patronale si farà: la decisione del sindaco

 
BatCULTURA
Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi e due decessi. Da domani regole meno rigide

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Puglia, dal 29 ok ad asporto da bar, pizzerie e ristoranti: ma niente soste dentro e fuori i locali

Puglia, dal 29 ok ad asporto da bar, pizzerie e ristoranti. Dal 4 si possono raggiungere case vacanza per «lavori». L'ordinanza della Regione

Rome

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

Economy minister calls for 'spirit of unity'

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)

Rome, April 29 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told the House Wednesday he hoped parliament would show "broad support" for the government's budget variation expected to take the deficit past 10% for the coronavirus crisis this year. "May the spirit of unity remain," he said. Gualtieri said there would be "ample dialogue" on the measures to be taken to overcome the crisis.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati