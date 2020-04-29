Coronavirus: Crime down 66% in March says interior ministry (4)

Rome, April 29 - Crime in Italy fell 66.6% in March compared to the same month last year, the interior ministry said Wednesday. In March 2019 there were 203,723 reported crimes and this March there were just 68,069 amid the coronavirus lockdown, it said. But domestic violence was only down 37.4% while pharmacy robberies were only down 28.2%. Loan sharking offences rose 9.1%.