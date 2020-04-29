3 mn more people moving in phase 2 says transport minister

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Some three million people will begin moving again in phase two of the coronavirus emergency after lockdown is eased on Monday, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said Wednesday. Many of them will use public transport, she said, calling on all to respect safety and social distancing norms.
