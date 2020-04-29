Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Rome on Wednesday started installing social distance markers at bust and metro stops and aboard vehicles ahead of phase two of the coronavirus emergency. The markers will all be in place by Sunday, in time for Monday's easing of lockdown rules, authorities said. Seats that will be off limits because of social distancing norms are being marked.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su