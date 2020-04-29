Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Italy's national anti-mafia prosecutor will be able to vet rulings on releasing from jail mafia bosses in ill health under a new draft decree. The recent release of seriously ill mafia bosses to house arrest has sparked protests by police and politicians. Hitherto such decisions were the sole province of surveillance and detention courts.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su