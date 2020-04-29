Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

Hope for broad support for budget deviation says Gualtieri (4)
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Italy is facing unprecedented economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus emergency, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Wednesday. "The economy is facing high risks of dropping," it said. Furthermore, the office said, the government's decision to eliminate VAT hiking clauses has made the public finance picture "more transparent and credible".
