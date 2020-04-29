Order of Malta chief dies (5)

Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - Knights of Malta Grand Master Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto died Tuesday night at the age of 75. The 80th master of the charitable sovereign order of knights, Fra' Giacomo was born in Rome in 1944. Grand Commander Fra' Ruy Gonçalo do Valle Peixoto de Villas Boas has now taken charge of the order on an interim basis until a new grand master cane be elected.
