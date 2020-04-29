Help jobless amid pandemic says pope (4)

Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro
Vatican City
29 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 29 - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged authorities to help people who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday, he recalled, is the feast of St Joseph the worker and "by his intercession, I entrust to the mercy of God the persons struck by unemployment because of the current pandemic". Speaking at his weekly general audience, the pope also invoked the unity of Europe saying member States should "go forward like brothers".
