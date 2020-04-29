Serie A resumption 'ever more unlikely' says Spadafora (3)

Rome, April 29 - It is "ever more unlikely" that the Serie A season will resume this year, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Wednesday. "Th resumption of the soccer championship, in all sincerity, seems an ever narrower trail, and the resumption of training, which we hope for, does not mean the championship will resume", he said. Spadafora said the Serie A football league should start thinking about a "plan B".