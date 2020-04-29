Dangerous bear captured in northern Italy (5)

Trento, April 29 - A dangerous bear that had sown panic by killing livestock since last July was captured in northern Italy on Tuesday night, rangers said Wednesday. The bear, dubbed M49, was taken into captivity on the mountains above Tione in Trentino. The animal, which escaped in July 2019 after a first capture, is in good condition, the provincial government said. Caught in a pipe trap, it was then transported under veterinary control and awake. It has been taken to a wildlife park at Casteller.