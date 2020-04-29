Lavazza to open first coffee shop abroad, in China

Turin, April 29 - Lavazza is to open its first overseas coffee shop in China, a flagship store in Shanghai, the Italian coffee maker said Wednesday. The Italian group has signed a joint venture with Yum China Holdings Inc., which boasts sales of 130 million cups of coffee, to "explore and develop the concept of Coffee Shop Lavazza in China", it said. The new store will be situated in Jing'an, one of modern Shanghai's historic districts.