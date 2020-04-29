Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 15:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

Rome installing social distance markers on buses, metro

 
Rome
Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

Anti-mafia prosecutor to vet release of mobsters (4)

 
Rome
Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

Italy facing unprecedented economic uncertainty says UPB (4)

 
Rome
Order of Malta chief dies (5)

Order of Malta chief dies (5)

 
Vatican City
Help jobless amid pandemic says pope (4)

Help jobless amid pandemic says pope (4)

 
Rome
Serie A resumption 'ever more unlikely' says Spadafora (3)

Serie A resumption 'ever more unlikely' says Spadafora (3)

 
Trento
Dangerous bear captured in northern Italy (5)

Dangerous bear captured in northern Italy (5)

 
Turin

Lavazza to open first coffee shop abroad, in China

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 35 molecules identified to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus: 35 molecules identified to fight COVID-19

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Cops raid care homes across Italy (4)

Coronavirus: Cops raid care homes across Italy (4)

 
Rome
CRAI group pulls facemasks, says 50-cent limit not enough (4)

CRAI group pulls facemasks, says 50-cent limit not enough (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Silvio Baldini alla guida della Carrarese

Baldini sulla ruota del Bari: «Follia cancellare sette mesi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, comitato cittadini dona all'ospedale tre pompe di infusione

Lucera, comitato cittadini dona all'ospedale tre pompe di infusione

 
Barila città
Bari, prove di «fase 2»: riaperti cimiteri, polizia locale previene assembramenti

Bari, prove di «fase 2»: riaperti cimiteri, polizia locale previene assembramenti

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

 
Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

 
MateraNEL MATERANO
L’offerta della cera a Pomarico

A Pomarico la festa patronale si farà: la decisione del sindaco

 
Potenzail bollettino
Basilicata, terzo giorno di fila senza contagi: 0 positivi su 442 test

Basilicata, terzo giorno di fila senza contagi: 0 positivi su 442 test

 
Tarantol'evento
Uno Maggio Taranto, l'edizione 2020 è un docu-film: testimonianze di lavoratori e cittadini, e contributi di artisti

Uno Maggio Taranto, l'edizione 2020 è un docu-film: testimonianze di lavoratori e cittadini, e contributi di artisti

 
BatCULTURA
Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi e due decessi. Da domani regole meno rigide

Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Puglia, dal 29 ok ad asporto da bar, pizzerie e ristoranti: ma niente soste dentro e fuori i locali

Puglia, dal 29 ok ad asporto da bar, pizzerie e ristoranti. Dal 4 si possono raggiungere case vacanza per «lavori». L'ordinanza della Regione

Rome

CRAI group pulls facemasks, says 50-cent limit not enough (4)

Govt-imposed max price is higher than cost price says group

CRAI group pulls facemasks, says 50-cent limit not enough (4)

Rome, April 29 - The CRAI group on Wednesday pulled facemask from its stores saying the government-mandated price of 50 cents was not high enough. The group, which includes Crai, Pellicano, Caddy's, IperSoap, Pilato, Proshop, Risparmio Casa, Saponi e Profumi, Shuki and Smoll, said it had been forced to do so. "It is impossible for us to sell facemasks at a lower price than their cost. We trust that the government will resolve this situation as soon as possible".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati