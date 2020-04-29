CRAI group pulls facemasks, says 50-cent limit not enough (4)

Rome, April 29 - The CRAI group on Wednesday pulled facemask from its stores saying the government-mandated price of 50 cents was not high enough. The group, which includes Crai, Pellicano, Caddy's, IperSoap, Pilato, Proshop, Risparmio Casa, Saponi e Profumi, Shuki and Smoll, said it had been forced to do so. "It is impossible for us to sell facemasks at a lower price than their cost. We trust that the government will resolve this situation as soon as possible".