Coronavirus: 35 molecules identified to fight COVID-19

Rome, April 29 - Italian researchers have identified 35 molecules, including one from the same chemical family as hydroxychloroquine, that can fight coronavirus using a power of calculus similar to that Italy used to discover the Higg's Boson. Described on the ArXiv website, they can now undergo testing to see if they can be used to make drugs, researchers said. They were selected from 9,000 molecules analysed in a project led by the Sybilla Biotech company and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics.