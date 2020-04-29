Coronavirus: Cops raid care homes across Italy (4)

Rome, April 29 - NAS health and hygiene police on Wednesday raided care homes across Italy in probes into suspected culpable negligence contributing to high coronavirus death tolls. The NAS said they had found irregularities and, in some cases, "grave non compliance" with COVID-19 prevention norms in raids from Catanzaro to Pescara to Cagliari. The sweep came after recent raids in care homes across Lombardy, the worst-hit region, which found alleged irregularities in many facilities.