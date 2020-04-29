Reopening in stages will serve to test system - task force

Rome, April 29 - A reopening of activity in Italy in stages after the acute phase of the coronavirus emergency will serve to test the system, virus task force chief Vittorio Colao said Wednesday. But he stressed that authorities will still have to monitor the trend of the epidemic, the state of the hospital system, and the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE). As for the new contact-tracing app, he said it was important to launch it by the end of May and to have it downloaded by as many people as possible, "otherwise it won't be much use". Colao said the present crisis provided an opportunity to relaunch the qwhole "Italy system" and said the economy will pick up again, but firms will have to be helped with less red tape and continued funding.