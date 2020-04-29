Italy to be 100% self sufficient for PPE by summer's end

Rome, April 29 - Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be 100% Italian sourced by the end of the summer, procurement commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Wednesday. At the moment a quarter of PPE is produced in Italy and the rest comes from abroad, he said. Arcuri added that "we cannot predict how long economic and social activities will be conditioned and will have to be limited" and said that Italy is facing the emergency "with sufficient instruments".