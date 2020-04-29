Economy will have to be boosted says Bank of Italy (4)

Italy to be 100% self sufficient for PPE by summer's end
Rome
29 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 29 - The Italian economy will have to be boosted as it emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and there can be no austerity policies, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday. Bank of Italy economic and statistical department chief Eugenio Gaiotti said that government measures had so far been "appropriate" but government action will also be needed once the emergency is over. He said restrictive policies would be "counter-productive".
