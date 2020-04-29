Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 13:34

Rome
Italy to be 100% self sufficient for PPE by summer's end

Rome
Reopening in stages will serve to test system - task force

Rome
Economy will have to be boosted says Bank of Italy (4)

Milan
Bourse and spread ignore Fitch downgrade (3)

Rome
Contagion rate back up in Germany, France reopens schools

Genoa
Conte says new Genoa bridge shows Italy getting back up

Rome
Coronavirus: Total number of cases in Italy passes 200,000

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths up 41% in March says ISTAT

Vatican City
Coronavirus: 10th infection in the Vatican

Milan
Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)

Rome
Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

LEGA PRO
Silvio Baldini alla guida della Carrarese

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in cantina droga e un kalashnikov: arrestato un 40enne

Barieconomia in affanno
La sede di H&M chiusa tra via Sparano e via Piccinni

Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, sale a 18 il numero di decessi nella Rsa di Soleto

Foggial'iniziativa
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia, parte #NonMiFaccioContagiare, progetto di counseling psicologico adolescenziale

MateraNEL MATERANO
L’offerta della cera a Pomarico

Potenzail bollettino
Basilicata, terzo giorno di fila senza contagi: 0 positivi su 442 test

Tarantol'evento
Uno Maggio Taranto, l'edizione 2020 è un docu-film: testimonianze di lavoratori e cittadini, e contributi di artisti

BatCULTURA
Trani pensa a candidarsi a Capitale italiana dei libri

Milan

FTSE-Mib up 0.6%, spread down to 226

Milan, April 29 - The Milan bourse and the bond spread ignored Fitch's downgrade of Italy's credit rating to a notch above junk grade on Wednesday. The Milan bourse rose 0.6% while the spread fell a few points to 226 with the yield on the BTP dropping to 1.78%.

