Bourse and spread ignore Fitch downgrade (3)

Italy to be 100% self sufficient for PPE by summer's end
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, senza focolai contagi sempre giù: 22 casi (zero a Bari) e due decessi. Ok a regole meno rigide
Milan
29 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 29 - The Milan bourse and the bond spread ignored Fitch's downgrade of Italy's credit rating to a notch above junk grade on Wednesday. The Milan bourse rose 0.6% while the spread fell a few points to 226 with the yield on the BTP dropping to 1.78%.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su