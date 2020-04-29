Contagion rate back up in Germany, France reopens schools

Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020 | 10:30

Rome

Austria suspends movement limitations,Africa races to stem virus

Rome, April 29 - While the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide passed 210,000, countries are facing the epidemic, which is manifesting varying degrees of intensity in different states, in very different ways. Contagion Rate Rises Again in Germany. The Sars-Cov-2 contagion rate has gone back up in Germany and, for the first time, on average each positive person infects another, according to the Robert Koch Institut. It said that 156,000 contagions and 6,000 deaths have been registered so far. Given these figures, the executive of Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding off calls from various quarters to relax the restrictive measures. Doctors Protest. The newspaper pages were dominated by the protests of doctors, who took to the streets undressed to highlight the lack of facemasks, gloves and other protective material. In the meantime, it has been decided that it will be obligatory in all Berlin shops to wear facemasks after the local authorities came into line with other parts of Germany. Schools Set to Gradually Reopen in France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament that, as of May 11, France will see a "very gradual reopening of nursery and elementary schools, on a voluntary basis". Sports Season Over. However, the professional sports season, above all the soccer championship, will not resume. Places of worship will be able to reopen but they will not be allowed to organize functions and ceremonies before June 2, although it will still be possible to hold funerals with a maximum of 20 people. Spain's Over-65s Set to Get OK to Go for a Stroll. The relaxation of the restrictive measures has already started in Spain, with under-14s being authorised to go outside of their homes for an hour a day, although the lockdown has been extended until May 9. The government has announced that, as of May 2, over-65s will be allowed to go for a stroll if the coronavirus pandemic indicators are encouraging. Austria to Stop Restrictions on Movement. Austria is suspending restrictions on movement from May 1. The obligation to respect a minimum distance of one metre from others and to wear a facemask remains though, the Vienna government announced. Furthermore, in May events with 10 participants and funerals with 30 people will be allowed. No Hospital Patients in China's Wuhan. The number of coronavirus hospital patients in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the pandemic, "has dropped to zero" - the last patient in a serious condition recovered on Friday, April 24. In the whole province of Hubei, the number of cases of contagion is under 50 and there have been no new cases of infection in the last two weeks. Over 56,000 Deaths in the USA In the United States, where the number of coronavirus deaths has passed 56,000, President Donald Trump has mooted the possibility of reopening schools before the end of the academic year, at least in some states. Race to Stop Virus in Africa. There is a race to stem the tide of the coronavirus in Africa, where there are over 31,000 cases and 1,400 victims. Almost five weeks of rigorous lockdown in South Africa, in particular, have slowed the spread, buying precious time for hospitals to prepare for a sudden increase in infections. The authorities have warned that they expect an increase when the restrictions are revoked, which is scheduled to take place gradually as of May 1. Argentina Hit Hard. Argentina is one of the countries hit hardest in Latin America, with 4,000 cases and 192 deaths. It has decided to halt all domestic and international commercial flights until September 1 due to the pandemic. It had already closed its borders to non-residents in March. Sydney Beaches Reopen. Finally, in Australia, Sydney has reopened its beaches to the public, five weeks after the imposition of restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

