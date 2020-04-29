Conte says new Genoa bridge shows Italy getting back up

Genoa, April 29 - Traffic will not run along it until July, but at 11:59 on April 28, 2020, 623 days after the Morandi-viaduct disaster, the 1,067-metre structure of the new Genoa bridge was completed with the placement of the last of the 19 sections. Mission Accomplished. Premier Giuseppe Conte in person pressed the bottom and sounded the sirens that declared 'mission accomplished' at the worksite. "Today we heal a would," said the premier. "Here we have a worksite that is a symbol for the whole of Italy. "It's the worksite of an Italy that knows how to get back up, how to roll up its sleeves, that refuses to be knocked down, that does not give in to defeat". Much-needed Symbol. This symbol is more necessary than ever, the premier said, due to a "period of extraordinary emergency. "We could never have imagined facing a health, economic and social emergency like this. "I and the other leaders are all aware that this is Europe's biggest tragedy, the biggest challenge that we have faced, in the post-war period". Model for Italy, Light of Hope. Conte said that Genoa was a "model for Italy". "This teaches us that the greatest act of love is to get down to work and start afresh together," he said. "It is a light of hope for the whole of Italy". Turning Point. While Conte spoke of hope, Egle Possetti of the Morandi Bridge Victims' Committee talked of a turning point. "If from now on the way infrastructure is managed changes, then this bridge will be turning point," he said. "Let's not talk of a it being a closed chapter. "We, the families of the victims, need time and, above all, justice". City Reunified. Genoa Mayor and Reconstruction Commissioner Marco Bucci said that "today we celebrate a reunification. "Today I can say this band of steel finally links the two parts of the valley in Ponente and Levante," he added, recalling the 43 victims of the Morandi disaster. "This is a message for Genoa but also for Italy. "This is the model we have worked with, building a future for Italy too, above all as we emerge from a period like this. "I am sure we will be able to meet this challenge, just like we met this one". Together We Can Do So Many Things. Liguria Governor and Cambiamo leader Giovanni Toti also spoke of the bridge being a "symbol of the Italy that is restarting". "It is proof that together we can do so many things". Change the World, Day by Day. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli was upbeat too. "We can change the world, day by day," she said. "It will be my duty to stop things like this happening again".