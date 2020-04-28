Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 19:00

Rome
Coronavirus: Total number of cases in Italy passes 200,000

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths up 41% in March says ISTAT

Vatican City
Coronavirus: 10th infection in the Vatican

Milan
Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)

Rome
Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: More women than men in at-risk sectors - ISTAT

Rome
62,000 new teachers to be hired (5)

Rome
Sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon (5)

Rome
Unions ask to meet Conte on schools, civil service (5)

Rome
Italy to have biggest postwar budget says Gualtieri (13)

Rome
12 mn facemasks to be distributed a day from May 4 - Arcuri

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

BariIl caso
Bari, quarantena esplosiva nel degrado a Madonnella

Potenzanel Potentino
Lavello, aggredisce la moglie anche sul posto di lavoro: arrestato 41enne

Foggianel foggiano
Chieuti, bimbo di 8 anni muore dopo aver mangiato bistecca, Asl Foggia apre indagine interna

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, in macchina con coltelli e un bastone minaccia poliziotto: arrestato

PhotoNewsIl dono
Castellaneta, il Comune regala mascherine a tutti e le lascia nella cassetta della posta

BatL'addio
I fratelli Claudio e Marco Risi

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, ma così giù i contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

Maria Rosaria Laera

Rome

Deaths up 382 to 27,359

Rome, April 28 - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy has passed the 200,000 mark. It said 105,205 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Italy, down 608 in 24 hours. Monday's fall was 290 while on Sunday there was a rise of 256. The department said 27,359 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 382. That compares to Monday's daily rise of 333. It said 68,941 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, up 2,317. Monday's rise was 1,696. That means the total of number of cases, including the currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 201,505, a rise of 2,091 on Monday. Monday's rise was 1,739. The department said there are currently 1,863 coronavirus patients in intensive care, 93 fewer than Monday, as the downward trend continued.

