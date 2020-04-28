Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)

Milan, April 28 - Public transport vehicles are unable to meet government requirements on social distancing in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, sector groups AGENS and ASSTTA wrote to Transport Minister Paola De Micheli on Tuesday. "The distancing of one metre mooted for phase two limits the capacity of the people transport system to 25-30% of the number of passengers carried in normal conditions," said presidents Arrigo Giana (Atm Milano) and Andrea Gibelli (Ferrovie Nord Milano).