Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 17:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)

Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)

 
Rome
Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: More women than men in at-risk sectors - ISTAT

Coronavirus: More women than men in at-risk sectors - ISTAT

 
Rome
62,000 new teachers to be hired (5)

62,000 new teachers to be hired (5)

 
Rome
Sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon (5)

Sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon (5)

 
Rome
Unions ask to meet Conte on schools, civil service (5)

Unions ask to meet Conte on schools, civil service (5)

 
Rome
Italy to have biggest postwar budget says Gualtieri (13)

Italy to have biggest postwar budget says Gualtieri (13)

 
Rome
12 mn facemasks to be distributed a day from May 4 - Arcuri

12 mn facemasks to be distributed a day from May 4 - Arcuri

 
Vatican City
Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)

Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)

 
Rome
Health spending at lowest since 1990s says ISTAT (7)

Health spending at lowest since 1990s says ISTAT (7)

 
Washington
Coronavirus: Trump says he's happy about Italy's recovery (4)

Coronavirus: Trump says he's happy about Italy's recovery (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzanel Potentino
Lavello, aggredisce la moglie anche sul posto di lavoro: arrestato 41enne

Lavello, aggredisce la moglie anche sul posto di lavoro: arrestato 41enne

 
Foggianel foggiano
Chieuti, bimbo di 8 anni muore dopo aver mangiato bistecca, Asl Foggia apre indagine interna

Chieuti, bimbo di 8 anni muore dopo aver mangiato bistecca, Asl Foggia apre indagine interna

 
Newsweekl'opinione
l' attrice Antonella Genga

Bari, centri estetici ancora chiusi: «Aiuto! Ho troppi peli!»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, in macchina con coltelli e un bastone minaccia poliziotto: arrestato

Ostuni, in macchina con coltelli e un bastone minaccia poliziotto: arrestato

 
PhotoNewsIl dono
Castellaneta, il Comune regala mascherine a tutti e le lascia nella cassetta della posta

Castellaneta, il Comune regala mascherine a tutti e le lascia nella cassetta della posta

 
BatL'addio
I fratelli Claudio e Marco Risi

Trani, città in lutto per la scomparsa di Claudio Risi

 
Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

Coronavirus: conclusa ispezione in Rsa Soleto: ospiti quasi tutti negativizzati

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, ma così giù i contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

Coronavirus, mai così giù i nuovi contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

La Casa di Carta, esilarante esibizione del cast in pausa

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Rome

Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

2020 deficit to be highest since Maastricht Treaty signed-agency

Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

Rome, April 28 - The coronavirus crisis will bloat Italy's public debt to 155.7% of GDP this year, a level only seen immediately after the First World War, ISTAT said Tuesday. The budget deficit will reach 10.4% of GDP, the highest since before the Maastricht Treaty was signed, said ISTAT's statistical production department chief Roberto Monducci.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati