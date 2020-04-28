Italy set to have highest debt since WWI - ISTAT (2)

Govt warned distancing on public transport impossible (2)
28 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 28 - The coronavirus crisis will bloat Italy's public debt to 155.7% of GDP this year, a level only seen immediately after the First World War, ISTAT said Tuesday. The budget deficit will reach 10.4% of GDP, the highest since before the Maastricht Treaty was signed, said ISTAT's statistical production department chief Roberto Monducci.
