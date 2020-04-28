62,000 new teachers to be hired (5)

Rome, April 28 - Some 62,000 new teachers are to be hired in the Italian public education system, according to a call published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. The education ministry said the new staff would be hired according to their position on points rankings and scores in previous competitive entry exams. New exams will also be held to aim to regularize thousands of temp teachers as well as new graduates, the ministry said. Italian schools have long suffered from understaffing.