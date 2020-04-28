Unions ask to meet Conte on schools, civil service (5)

Rome, April 28 - Italy's big three union federations, CIGL, CISL and UIL, on Tuesday wrote to Premier Giuseppe Conte requesting a meeting on new measures affecting Italian schools and the civil service in phase two of the coronavirus emergency. They said they wanted details on contract renewal talks, among other things. The start of phase two, they said, "will have to see choices that, while guaranteeing measures to safeguard health and safety, can innovate and qualify the public response with adequate investments." Italian schools will be closed until September amid remote teaching, but oral school-leaving exams will take place on their premises.