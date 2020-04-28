Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 15:44

Rome
62,000 new teachers to be hired (5)

Rome
Sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon (5)

Rome
Unions ask to meet Conte on schools, civil service (5)

Rome
Italy to have biggest postwar budget says Gualtieri (13)

Rome
12 mn facemasks to be distributed a day from May 4 - Arcuri

Vatican City
Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)

Rome
Health spending at lowest since 1990s says ISTAT (7)

Washington
Coronavirus: Trump says he's happy about Italy's recovery (4)

Rome

Genoa
Final structural section of new Genoa bridge put into place

Rome
Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Il Biancorosso

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, in macchina con coltelli e un bastone minaccia poliziotto: arrestato

PhotoNewsIl dono
Castellaneta, il Comune regala mascherine a tutti e le lascia nella cassetta della posta

Foggiaculto di san Pio
Stop turismo religioso: è crisi a San Giovanni Rotondo

Barinel Barese
Putignano, in casa hashish e marijuana: arrestato pusher 21enne incensurato

PotenzaIn Basilicata
carcere di Melfi

BatL'addio
I fratelli Claudio e Marco Risi

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Rome

Contact-tracing app to start working next month - Commissioner

Rome, April 28 - The Italian government will distribute 12 million coronavirus facemasks a day starting when the lockdown starts to be gradually lifted on May 4, Commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. This is three times the rate at which they are currently being distributed, Arcuri said. Arcuri also blasted critics who said that the market should set the price of he masks, calling them "armchair free-marketers spouting sentences with a cocktail in their hands". The government has set a maximum price of 50 cents per mask and in practice will source them at appreciably lower, 38 cents, a price some critics like Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said was too low. Arcuri also said that a new contact-tracing app will start working in May. He said the government had yet to decide whether to put the app's data on a server or on smartphones. The app is a key part of 'living with the virus' during phase two of the emergency.

