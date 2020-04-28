12 mn facemasks to be distributed a day from May 4 - Arcuri

Rome, April 28 - The Italian government will distribute 12 million coronavirus facemasks a day starting when the lockdown starts to be gradually lifted on May 4, Commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. This is three times the rate at which they are currently being distributed, Arcuri said. Arcuri also blasted critics who said that the market should set the price of he masks, calling them "armchair free-marketers spouting sentences with a cocktail in their hands". The government has set a maximum price of 50 cents per mask and in practice will source them at appreciably lower, 38 cents, a price some critics like Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said was too low. Arcuri also said that a new contact-tracing app will start working in May. He said the government had yet to decide whether to put the app's data on a server or on smartphones. The app is a key part of 'living with the virus' during phase two of the emergency.