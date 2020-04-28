Italy to have biggest postwar budget says Gualtieri (13)

Rome, April 28 - The budget the government has lined up to combat the coronavirus crisis is the biggest and most expansive since the end of the Second World War, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. "It is an imposing expansive budget of a size never seen from the end of WWII to today," he said. "The deviation (from previous targets) absolutely does not jeopardize the sustainability of public finances and is indeed indispensable to bolster the productive system and ensure its sustainability," he said. Gualtieri said the budget averted VAT hikes and gave the government "more margin to maneuver". He said VAT on facemasks would be suspended for the whole of this year. Gualtieri also said there was "elevated uncertainty" and so a national reform plan (PNR) would have to be put back "for at least a month". He said the NPR would boost investments, the digital sector and the healthcare system. In order to fuel the recovery from the coronavirus recession, he said, there would be six billion euros a year of investments until 2031. Gualtieri said there would be income support as long as it is needed. The minister also said the NASPI benefit would be extended for two months to help families and carers. In an upcoming government decree, Gualtieri added, red tape would be cut and a number of tax breaks issued, while e-receipts would be postponed and the ISA means testing system revised. He also said the European Central Bank's action had been "commensurate with the crisis" and that interest rates had fallen appropriately.