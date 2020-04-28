Health spending at lowest since 1990s says ISTAT (7)

Rome, April 28 - Italy's spending on its health care sector is at its lowest level since the 1990s, ISTAT said Tuesday. Health spending in 2019 was 22.7% of the total outlay for social and welfare spending in the public sector, the statistics agency said. "Since 2008," it said, "the weight of the health component has gradually reduced and has returned to the levels of the 1990s". Healthcare and pensions accounted for 59% of public spending in 2019, ISTAT added. This totaled some 479 billion euros. Social spending has more than doubled since 1995, and in 2019 it was 2.3 times what it was in 1995.