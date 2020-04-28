Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 14:04

Vatican City
Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)

Rome
Health spending at lowest since 1990s says ISTAT (7)

Washington
Coronavirus: Trump says he's happy about Italy's recovery (4)

Rome

Constitution is compass in virus crisis says Cartabia (8)

 
Genoa
Final structural section of new Genoa bridge put into place

Rome
Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Rome
ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

New York
Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, fugge al posto di blocco: i cc lo arrestano e gli tolgono 20 punti dalla patente

Tarantonel Tarantino
Palagianello, minaccia i genitori e tenta di estorcere denaro per la droga: arrestato

BariLe storie
medico veterinario Francesca Carofiglio

Liegi parla una barese: «Qui soldi per tutti, e ok al tempo libero»

 
PotenzaIn Basilicata
carcere di Melfi

Melfi, è un pericoloso boss mafioso, ma l'emergenza Coronavirus lo manda a casa

 
BatL'addio
I fratelli Claudio e Marco Risi

Brindisinel Brindisino
Centro polifunzionale «Casa della Salute»

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Coronavirus, ma così giù i contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

Coronavirus, quarantena obbligatoria per chi rientra in Puglia dal 4 maggio

Maria Rosaria Laera

Washington

US president says that Conte is a friend

Washington, April 28 - United States President Donald Trump said Monday he was "happy that Italy is recovering" from the coronavirus crisis. Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Trump also recalled that Premier Giuseppe Conte was a "friend". Italy will gradually start coming out of lockdown starting May 4 after the virus contagion curve has started dipping along with the daily toll of victims.

