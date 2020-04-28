Coronavirus: Trump says he's happy about Italy's recovery (4)

Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)
Washington
28 Aprile 2020
Washington, April 28 - United States President Donald Trump said Monday he was "happy that Italy is recovering" from the coronavirus crisis. Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Trump also recalled that Premier Giuseppe Conte was a "friend". Italy will gradually start coming out of lockdown starting May 4 after the virus contagion curve has started dipping along with the daily toll of victims.
