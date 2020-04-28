Prudence and obedience needed in virus phase 2 says pope (6)

Vatican City, April 28 - Prudence and obedience are needed in phase two of the coronavirus emergency when people emerge from lockdown and learn to live with the virus, Pope Francis said Tuesday. "At a time when people are starting to get instructions to emerge from quarantine let us pray to the Lord that He may give His people, to all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience to the rules so that the pandemic does not return," Francis said at morning Mass at the Vatican hostel he lives in, Casa Santa Marta. The pope also warned against "fake news, calumny, which get people heated up and lead to lynching". He said this had happened against politicians in coups d'état, against the Christian martyrs, and during the Holocaust. "But there is also a small daily lynching that tries to condemn people," he said.