Constitution is compass in virus crisis says Cartabia (8)

Rome, April 28 - Italy's Constitution is a "compass" that can provide direction in the coronavirus crisis, Constitutional Court President Marta Cartabia said Tuesday. She said the supreme court could provide a guide for managing the emergency and the subsequent phase. Cartabia said that "loyal collaboration" among institutions should be given "particular attention" at this time of national crisis. She said this was important "for the action and energies of the whole national community to converge towards a single, shared goal". This was all the more important, she said, at a time when there are differences between the national government and some regional ones on how fast to ease the coronavirus lockdown. Cartabia was speaking in delivering the top court's annual report.