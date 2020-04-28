Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 10:30

Rome
Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

 
Rome
ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

 
New York
Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

 
Rome

Italian Jews say they will follow rules, lives come first (6)

 
Rome
Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

 
Rome
Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

 
Rome

Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

 

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

 

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, va a casa del rivale in amore e lo accoltella a una gamba: denunciato

Foggia, va a casa del rivale in amore e lo accoltella a una gamba: denunciato

 
Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

 
BariIl meeting
Coronavirus, in Prefettura Bari incontro su sicurezza lavoratori

Coronavirus, in Prefettura Bari incontro su sicurezza lavoratori

 
TarantoLa polemica
Covid 19, il vescovo di Taranto: «Rammaricano i limiti alla libertà di culto»

Covid 19, il vescovo di Taranto: «Rammaricano i limiti alla libertà di culto»

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Covid 19, 60 fotografi lucani uniti per la Protezione Civile

Covid 19, 60 fotografi lucani uniti per la Protezione Civile

 
BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

I'd do the same again says premier

Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Rome, April 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte defended his government's plan for phase two of the coronavirus emergency during a visit to Lombardy, the region hardest hit by COVID-19, after the gradual relaxation of Italy's lockdown came under fire from many quarters, including opposition parties and religious groups. "We all hoped to return to normality soon, but the necessary conditions to return to normality are not there," Conte said. "We must say that loud and clear". In an interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Stampa, he added that he thought his government had given the best possible response in difficult circumstances. "If I could go back, I'd do everything the same," he said. "I don't have regrets".

