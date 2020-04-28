Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Rome, April 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte defended his government's plan for phase two of the coronavirus emergency during a visit to Lombardy, the region hardest hit by COVID-19, after the gradual relaxation of Italy's lockdown came under fire from many quarters, including opposition parties and religious groups. "We all hoped to return to normality soon, but the necessary conditions to return to normality are not there," Conte said. "We must say that loud and clear". In an interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Stampa, he added that he thought his government had given the best possible response in difficult circumstances. "If I could go back, I'd do everything the same," he said. "I don't have regrets".