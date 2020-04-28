Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 10:30

Rome
Coronavirus: Too early to return to normality - Conte

Rome
ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

New York
Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Rome

Italian Jews say they will follow rules, lives come first (6)

 
Rome
Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

Rome
Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

Rome

Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, va a casa del rivale in amore e lo accoltella a una gamba: denunciato

Leccenel Salento
Coronavirus: in Rsa Soleto arriva ispezione ministeriale

BariIl meeting
Coronavirus, in Prefettura Bari incontro su sicurezza lavoratori

TarantoLa polemica
Covid 19, il vescovo di Taranto: «Rammaricano i limiti alla libertà di culto»

PotenzaL'iniziativa
Covid 19, 60 fotografi lucani uniti per la Protezione Civile

BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Coronavirus, ma così giù i contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Bari, arrestato l'imprenditore Mario Volpe: mazzette per appalti pulizie in Piemonte

Rome

ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

Over three million cases and almost 208,000 deaths worldwide

Rome, April 28 - A World Health Organization official has said that studies suggest the coronavirus has not mutated in a major way so far. COVID-19 Changes Were Forecast. "From the studies that various virologists are conducting all over the world on the structure of the virus, we can conclude that, up to now, COVID-19 has behaved in a pretty stable way and the changes that have taken place were forecast," said WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove during a regular media briefing. Over Three Million Cases Worldwide. In the meantime, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed the three million mark, according to the updated tally of Johns Hopkins University. Deaths up to almost 208,000. The number of deaths has risen to almost 208,000, including over 55,000 in the USA, a figure that is approaching the number of American victims in the Vietnam war (around 58,000). Pandemic Far from Over. "The pandemic is far from over," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends, for example in Africa. "The WHO is committed to doing everything we can to support all countries. "But political leadership is also essential, including the vital role of parliaments". Late Interventions. Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the political world has been slow to intervene. "When we declared a world health emergency on January 30, and there were only 82 cases of coronavirus outside China, the world should have listened to us better," he concluded. "All countries could have activated the maximum level of security then".

