ANSA/ Conduct of coronavirus is 'stable' says WHO

Rome, April 28 - A World Health Organization official has said that studies suggest the coronavirus has not mutated in a major way so far. COVID-19 Changes Were Forecast. "From the studies that various virologists are conducting all over the world on the structure of the virus, we can conclude that, up to now, COVID-19 has behaved in a pretty stable way and the changes that have taken place were forecast," said WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove during a regular media briefing. Over Three Million Cases Worldwide. In the meantime, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed the three million mark, according to the updated tally of Johns Hopkins University. Deaths up to almost 208,000. The number of deaths has risen to almost 208,000, including over 55,000 in the USA, a figure that is approaching the number of American victims in the Vietnam war (around 58,000). Pandemic Far from Over. "The pandemic is far from over," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends, for example in Africa. "The WHO is committed to doing everything we can to support all countries. "But political leadership is also essential, including the vital role of parliaments". Late Interventions. Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the political world has been slow to intervene. "When we declared a world health emergency on January 30, and there were only 82 cases of coronavirus outside China, the world should have listened to us better," he concluded. "All countries could have activated the maximum level of security then".