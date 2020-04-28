Martedì 28 Aprile 2020 | 08:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

 
New York
Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

 
Rome

Italian Jews say they will follow rules, lives come first (6)

 
Rome
Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

 
Rome
Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

 
Rome

Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

 
Genoa
Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

 

Il Biancorosso

Il caso
Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

Bari, centrocampista Scavone: giocheremo sino ad agosto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl meeting
Coronavirus, in Prefettura Bari incontro su sicurezza lavoratori

Coronavirus, in Prefettura Bari incontro su sicurezza lavoratori

 
TarantoLa polemica
Covid 19, il vescovo di Taranto: «Rammaricano i limiti alla libertà di culto»

Covid 19, il vescovo di Taranto: «Rammaricano i limiti alla libertà di culto»

 
Lecceil progetto
«Una mano alle imprese»: da Lecce l'iniziativa per aiutare negozi e attività tramite i social

«Una mano alle imprese»: da Lecce l'iniziativa per aiutare negozi e attività tramite i social

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Covid 19, 60 fotografi lucani uniti per la Protezione Civile

Covid 19, 60 fotografi lucani uniti per la Protezione Civile

 
FoggiaIl contagio
Foggia, ufficiale giudiziario positivo: chiuso ufficio giudice di pace

Foggia, ufficiale giudiziario positivo: chiuso ufficio giudice di pace

 
BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus, ma così giù i contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

Coronavirus, mai così giù i nuovi contagi in Puglia: solo 10 in un giorno. Altri sei decessi

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

La Casa di Carta, esilarante esibizione del cast in pausa

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Bari, arrestato l'imprenditore Mario Volpe: mazzette per appalti pulizie in Piemonte

Bari, arrestato l'imprenditore Mario Volpe: mazzette per appalti pulizie in Piemonte per emergenza Covid 19

Rome

Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Aim is for more tests, including for those with few symptoms-ISS

Coronavirus: No. of infected down again,drop of 290 in 1 day

Rome, April 28 - The number of people infected with the coronavirus fell again on Monday after Sunday's rise, according to data presented by the Civil Protection Department. In total 105,814 people are currently positive for COVID-19, down 290 in 24 hours. Recoveries Up, Intensive-Care Patients Down. The number of people to have recovered is 66,624, an increase of 1,696. And the declining trend for the number of patients in intensive care continued, with the figure dropping below 2,000 for the first time since March 16. COVID-19 Deaths Rise to almost 27,000. The number of people to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy who have died rose 333 in one day to 26,977; but this figure reflects contagions that took place several weeks ago. Lockdown Measures Have Worked. Silvio Brusaferro of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) told a Civil Protection Department press conference that the figures show "the success of the containment measures adopted, but it is necessary to reflect as we gradually start cautiously opening up. "We will have to carefully monitor the number of cases by using, for example, the indicator of intensive care (patients) to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures taken and the capacity to contain the infection". More Tests. Brusaferro added that one of the aims was to have "increasingly fast swabs, including outside hospitals and for people with few symptoms. "At the moment we are doing 60,000 swabs a day but we must reduce the time between becoming positive and diagnosis". Phase Two. Brusaferro also talked about phase two of the emergency, with the upcoming gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures. "A document is being drafted with directions for phase two, which will be made public in the coming hours," he said. "We must press hard in terms of organization to reduce differences between regions". Caution Needed. The experts reiterate that caution will still be fundamentally important in phase two, especially when visiting elderly relatives. "As we have said many times, elderly people are those most at risk," concluded Brusaferro.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati