Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333

Rome, April 27 - The Civil Protection Department said that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy started dropping again Monday after rising Sunday. There are 105,814 infected in Italy, 290 fewer than Sunday. Sunday's rise was 256, while on Saturday there was a fall of 680. The department said 26,977 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 333. Sunday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths was 260, the lowest since March 15. It said 66,624 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, 1,696 more than Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in Italy's intensive care units is continuing to fall and has now dropped below 2,000, falling 53 to 1,956 on Monday, the civil protection department said.