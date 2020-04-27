Italy might not survive rate shock - S&P (3)

Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333
New York, April 27 - Italy might not survive an interest rate shock with a public debt projected to expand to 153% of GDP due to the coronavirus crisis, S&P lead sovereign rating EMEA sector senior director Frank Gill said Monday. Answering a question on possible new moves by the ECB, Gill said the central bank would do so but explained that S&P's ratings are not based on expectations of "other proactive monetary policy measures but on expectations that real interest rates will remain close to zero".
