Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Coronavirus: Number of infected down 290, deaths up 333
Rome
27 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will travel to Milan, Bergamo and Brescia Monday evening, sources said Monday. It will be the premier's first visit to Lombardy since the start of the coronavirus emergency. Lombardy has been the hardest-hit region, with over 13,000 of the over 26,000 national death toll.
