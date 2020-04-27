Coronavirus: Conte to Milan, Bergamo, Brescia tonight (4)

Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 19:09

Rome
New York
Rome
Rome

Rome
Rome
Rome

Rome
Genoa
Rome
Rome
Rome

First visit to Lombardy since COVID crisis started

Rome, April 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will travel to Milan, Bergamo and Brescia Monday evening, sources said Monday. It will be the premier's first visit to Lombardy since the start of the coronavirus emergency. Lombardy has been the hardest-hit region, with over 13,000 of the over 26,000 national death toll.

