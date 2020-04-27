Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

Rome, April 27 - Coronavirus procurement commissioner Domenico Arcuri on Monday signed contracts with five Italian firms to provide 660 million facemasks for the coronavirus in the next few weeks. They will cost an average 38 cents per item, he said. This is below the government's announced price of 50 cents. "I want to thank these excellent Italian firms who have shown an extraordinary willingness and a strong sense of responsibility. Not one is selling at a price above 50 cents". The five firms are 'Fab', 'Marobe', 'Mediberg', 'Parmon' and 'Veneta Distribuzione'.