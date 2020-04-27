Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)
Rome
27 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 27 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 151 as another physician died Monday. The latest casualty was hospital doctor Maura Romani, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line in the virus battle.
