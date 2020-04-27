Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

Rome, April 27 - Italian sprinter Filippo Tortu told ANSA Monday he was "really happy" he will be able to resume individual training sessions as Italy's coronavirus lockdown is eased on May 4. Tortu, the national 100m record holder, said "I'm really happy to be able to resume training on the track, but I must admit that these weeks without being able to go to the field have been useful anyway in order to live my sport in a different way, and to share every moment of daily life with my family. "I always see the glass half full and so I took this time of restrictions as a chance to work on myself, not only with differentiated training sessions but also on the psychological level, which is one of the elements that make a difference for an athlete. "Next Monday it will therefore but even more special to be able to tread the tartan and return to feeling the sensations of the track. "As well as my own, I hope this return to the track may be so for the whole country".