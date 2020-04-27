Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 17:28

Rome
Schools will only reopen when it is safe says Mattarella (4)

Rome
Arcuri signs contracts for 660 mn masks at 38 cents

Rome

Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 151

Genoa
Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

Rome
Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

Rome
Coronavirus: four illegal drug websites taken down

Vatican City
Poor and homeless paying highest pandemic price - pope (9)

Bari
Pirated newspapers, magazines and books seized (6)

Rome
Coronavirus: Opposition blasts govt's phase two plan

Rome
Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Stadio San Nicola

Nuova ipotesi per gli spareggi: il Bari con le seconde e terze

 

GdM.TVIl commercio
Decaro annuncia meno tasse e suolo gratuito per i negozi: così Bari riparte dopo il post Covid

FoggiaA cagnano varano
Video lezioni scolastiche nel Gargano: i cc consegnano tablet ai bimbi

TarantoMusica
Taranto, nasce l'Orchestra giovanile della Magna Grecia

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
LecceNel salento
festa di Sant' Orornzo

Estate 2020 senza Taranta e Sant'Oronzo

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Rome

Coronavirus: Tortu says happy to get back in training (6)

I worked on myself during lockdown says 100m record holder

Rome, April 27 - Italian sprinter Filippo Tortu told ANSA Monday he was "really happy" he will be able to resume individual training sessions as Italy's coronavirus lockdown is eased on May 4. Tortu, the national 100m record holder, said "I'm really happy to be able to resume training on the track, but I must admit that these weeks without being able to go to the field have been useful anyway in order to live my sport in a different way, and to share every moment of daily life with my family. "I always see the glass half full and so I took this time of restrictions as a chance to work on myself, not only with differentiated training sessions but also on the psychological level, which is one of the elements that make a difference for an athlete. "Next Monday it will therefore but even more special to be able to tread the tartan and return to feeling the sensations of the track. "As well as my own, I hope this return to the track may be so for the whole country".

