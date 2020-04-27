Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)
Genoa
27 Aprile 2020
Genoa, April 27 - The last part of Genoa's new road bridge is being moved into place and will be in position by Tuesday morning, sources said Monday. The bridge, designed by starchitect Renzo Piano, replaces the one that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people. It has been built in record time - only seven months. Genoa native Piano's design features sails to reflect the northwestern port city's maritime heritage.
