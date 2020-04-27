Lunedì 27 Aprile 2020 | 15:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Genoa
Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: four illegal drug websites taken down

Coronavirus: four illegal drug websites taken down

 
Vatican City
Poor and homeless paying highest pandemic price - pope (9)

Poor and homeless paying highest pandemic price - pope (9)

 
Bari
Pirated newspapers, magazines and books seized (6)

Pirated newspapers, magazines and books seized (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Opposition blasts govt's phase two plan

Coronavirus: Opposition blasts govt's phase two plan

 
Rome
Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

Coronavirus: psychological-support freephone number launched

 
Rome
Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

Firms need direct State aid says Bank of Italy (6)

 
Lecco
Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

Two teens die of suspected overdose after party (8)

 
Naples
Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

Cop dies trying to stop bank robbers (8)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

Coronavirus:Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Stadio San Nicola

Nuova ipotesi per gli spareggi: il Bari con le seconde e terze

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa novità
Policlinico Bari, da oggi i referti radiologici sono consultabili da casa

Policlinico Bari, da oggi i referti radiologici sono consultabili da casa

 
TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, sindaco Melucci «boccia» Fase 2: troppa confusione e poche misure pratiche

Taranto, sindaco Melucci «boccia» Fase 2: troppa confusione e poche misure pratiche

 
PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

Basilicata, per la terza volta in due settimane zero contagi: tutti negativi i 287 tamponi

 
BatNel Nord Barese
Area Cave Pozzelle

Cava Pozzelle, «zitto e paga», quando il consiglio non fa domande

 
FoggiaSanità
Policlinico di Foggia

Foggia, al Policlinico posti esauriti nelle «Aree grigie»

 
BrindisiIndustria balneare
spiagge del Sud barese

Fasano, ecco i criteri per frequentare le spiagge

 
LecceNel salento
festa di Sant' Orornzo

Estate 2020 senza Taranta e Sant'Oronzo

 
MateraLOTTA AL VIRUS
Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

Matera, fate senza bacchetta cuciono mascherine

 

i più letti

Bari, una tranquilla domenica a spasso nonostante il lockdown

Bari, una tranquilla domenica a spasso nonostante il lockdown

La Casa di Carta, il cast scatenato in pausa pranzo

La Casa di Carta, esilarante esibizione del cast in pausa

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini e le sue ultime confessioni

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 36 nuovi casi e 8 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 36 nuovi casi e 8 decessi. I dati

Locali, luci riaccese «Sarà l’ultima volta»

Locali, a Bari luci riaccese «Ma sarà l’ultima volta». Mercoledì la consegna delle chiavi a Decaro

Genoa

Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

Section will be in position by Tuesday morning

Last bit of new Genoa bridge being moved into place (5)

Genoa, April 27 - The last part of Genoa's new road bridge is being moved into place and will be in position by Tuesday morning, sources said Monday. The bridge, designed by starchitect Renzo Piano, replaces the one that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people. It has been built in record time - only seven months. Genoa native Piano's design features sails to reflect the northwestern port city's maritime heritage.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati