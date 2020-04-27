Coronavirus:Govt timeframe 'allows soccer season to restart' (5)

Rome, April 27 - The government timeframe for easing lockdown restrictions will enable the Italian soccer season to restart, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina said Monday. Gravina did not, however, set any date for a restart. He said "we have always said we want to restart when the conditions allow it and the horizon outlined by the government allows us to do so". Under the government's plan for 'phase two' of the coronavirus emergency, team-sport training will not recommence before May 18.