Coronavirus: four illegal drug websites taken down

Rome
27 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 27 - Italian NAS health and hygiene police on Monday took down four websites selling banned drugs on foreign servers alleged to treat the coronavirus. The medicines were falsely touted as helping fight COVID-19, police said. The NAS urged people not to trust drugs being sold on unauthorized sites and without the health ministry's logo. It said such drugs were "dangerous for health unless prescribed on medical assessments".
