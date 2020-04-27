Pirated newspapers, magazines and books seized (6)

Bari, April 27 - Italian police on Monday seized thousands of newspapers, magazines and books that had been illicitly distributed on at least 17 Telegram channels. The said the "huge" amount of reading matter had been illegally pirated. The alleged gang operating the scam has been accused of money laundering, accepting stolen goods, illegally accessing computer systems, theft and violation of intellectual property rights. The damage to the media and publishing industry was estimated at 670,000 euros a day, and around 250 million euros a year. Users having a Telegram subscription are around 580,000, "with an 88% rise of media organs illicitly broadcast," police said.